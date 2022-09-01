‘It’s bittersweet:’ Managers at longtime Peachland, B.C. campground set to close down

Send this page to someone via email

A popular lakefront campground in Peachland, B.C. will be closing its gates on Sept. 6 to make way for a new residential development that was given approval by town council last month.

Todd’s RV and Camping has been in business since 1956. It’s been family-owned since its inception and offers campers a unique experience according to its guests. Managers Graham and Kelly Todd say they will miss the campground and the many guests who have visited over the years.

“It’s bittersweet, and for us, it’s time,” said manager Graham Todd.

“We want to go and be RVers as well and see the other side of this life. It’ll be tough to let all those memories go.”

The Todds took over the business in the early ’90s, after Graham’s parents opened it 66 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“Graham’s grandparents had an orchard and cows here, and then it was a small tent site open May to August, and we’ve grown it to be a full RV park with sewer and we’re open March to November,” explained manager Kelly Todd.

“It’s the end of an era,” said Graham.

Many of the guests who stay here have been coming consistently throughout the years, and say it provided them with lasting memories. One couple has been coming to Todd’s for the last 10 years.

“Graham and Kelly, the owners always made us feel welcome and the hosts as well,” said guest Mark Melvin.

“The staff were always friendly and always willing to go further, that extra mile.”

Fortunately for the couple, the were able to buy property close to the campground, a place they say feels like home.

“Little bit bittersweet that this is our last trip, but we were lucky enough to have bought land here, so that’s our plan is to retire here which if it hadn’t been for that first trip driving through, we’d have never made it here so we’re very grateful for that,” said Paula Melvin.

Story continues below advertisement

One guest who’s been camping at Todd’s since it opened says she’ll have a hard time saying goodbye to it when the gates close.

Read more: Saskatchewan couple stranded in Quebec after truck breaks down on road trip

“Just so many memories,” said longtime guest Jill Beddows.

“I met my husband here. I was 15 and I met a young man who was 18 and we ended up getting married and, you know, it’s just like, my whole life is sort of revolved around this campsite.”

Peachland councillor Mike Kent, who was in favour of the development, says while it’s sad to lose the nostalgia of Todd’s campground, the new development will offer significant benefits to the community.

“It’s going to bring in more tourists and will hopefully be a year-round attraction giving vibrancy to the downtown area and provide economic benefit to local businesses, said councillor Mike Kent.

Council has heard that the luxury beachside development will take roughly four to five years to complete, and according to the developer, the project is expected to break ground in spring 2023.