B.C. wildfires scorch area well below average, but hot September poses threat

Send this page to someone via email

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it’s been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.

She says the number of wildfires and the area they have burned since April both compare favourably with the 20-year average, with 1,355 fires charring 430 square kilometres this year.

That is only about one-sixth of the area burned by 1,515 fires to this date on average, and one-twentieth of the 8,650 square kilometres burned last year, when the province was scorched by the heat-dome weather event.

Conroy says 93 per cent of this season’s fires have been extinguished or are under control.

Story continues below advertisement

Avalanche Creek fire (N51881), about 20 km northwest of #Nelson, has been active with a smoke plume visible in the #Ymir area in the Southeast Fire Centre. This fire is being monitored, is still within the management area and is not requiring suppression action at this point. pic.twitter.com/LeWht7hgo5 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 31, 2022

Neil McLoughlin, a BC Wildfire Service spokesman, says up to 75 per cent of B.C. wildfires were caused by lightning this season, with 98,000 strikes recorded in August.

He says warm, dry weather is forecast to continue through September, which will keep fire risks high in the province’s southwest and northeast regions.

2:10 Wildfire risk persists across most of B.C. Wildfire risk persists across most of B.C – Aug 20, 2022

“So what do we have in store for September?” said McLoughlin.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, our Pacific Ocean temperatures remain three to five degrees Celsius above normal and that’s going to translate into warmer-than-normal temperatures through September for most of the province.”

1:54 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug 31 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug 31