Police seek suspect that ‘shot at’ two men in Hamilton’s city centre

Hamilton police say no one was injured after shots were fired in a residential area on Kinrade Avenue in the city centre Thursday.
Investigators say the gun was discharged at two men just after 10:30 a.m. when the pair tried to help a female being assaulted by a suspect.
“The suspect … drew a hand gun and fired a shot at the two males,” police said in a release.
“During the interaction, the female entered a vehicle and left the area. The suspect proceeded to flee eastbound on Barton Street.”
The suspect is described as a man believed to be five-feet-nine-inches tall and wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, black baseball cap and a gold chain.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
