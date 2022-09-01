Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect that ‘shot at’ two men in Hamilton’s city centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 5:09 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on Kinrade Avenue in the city centre Sept. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on Kinrade Avenue in the city centre Sept. 1, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say no one was injured after shots were fired in a residential area on Kinrade Avenue in the city centre Thursday.

Investigators say the gun was discharged at two men just after 10:30 a.m. when the pair tried to help a female being assaulted by a suspect.

“The suspect … drew a hand gun and fired a shot at the two males,” police said in a release.

Read more: 2 suspects in Hamilton kidnapping of Faqir Ali arrested, charged with murder

“During the interaction, the female entered a vehicle and left the area. The suspect proceeded to flee eastbound on Barton Street.”

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as a man believed to be five-feet-nine-inches tall and wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, black baseball cap and a gold chain.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton Shooting tagbarton street east tagcentral hamilton tagshots fire tagkinrade avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers