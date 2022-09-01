Police seek suspect that ‘shot at’ two men in Hamilton’s city centre

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say no one was injured after shots were fired in a residential area on Kinrade Avenue in the city centre Thursday.

Investigators say the gun was discharged at two men just after 10:30 a.m. when the pair tried to help a female being assaulted by a suspect.

“The suspect … drew a hand gun and fired a shot at the two males,” police said in a release.

“During the interaction, the female entered a vehicle and left the area. The suspect proceeded to flee eastbound on Barton Street.”

The suspect is described as a man believed to be five-feet-nine-inches tall and wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, black baseball cap and a gold chain.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

