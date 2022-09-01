SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo public elementary students won’t learn who their teachers are until Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 4:42 pm
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. View image in full screen
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

In a move that is bound to create chaos, parents with children at Waterloo public elementary schools will have to wait until classes return on Tuesday to find out who will be teaching their children.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Waterloo Region District School Board announced that they will not be posting classroom or teacher assignments via its online portal School-Day this year.

Read more: $10-a-day before- and after-care coming for kindergarteners in Waterloo public schools

“We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause. We know that some students will experience feelings of anxiety and worry as the start of the school year approaches,” the board said.

“School administrators and staff will have a safe and caring plan in place to welcome students on the first day of school.”

Read more: Waterloo Public Health encourages kids to get vaccinated against COVID before new school year

Global News has reached out to the board to find out why the last-minute change was made.

“Your child’s school will be posting information about how your child will be introduced to their classroom teacher on the first day of school,” a release from the school.

The WRDSB says parents should refer to their school’s website for further information on how they will find out about classroom assignments.

Click to play video: 'Communication important in working through back-to-school jitters: Experts' Communication important in working through back-to-school jitters: Experts
