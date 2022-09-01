Vancouver City Hall evacuated over suspicious white powder

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver City Hall was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon, as crews responded to reports of a suspicious white powder.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the incident was called in just before 1 p.m.

About 20 firefighters responded and cleared the building before testing the substance.

The powder tested negative for hazardous material shortly before 2 p.m. and crews began clearing the scene.

No one was injured.

