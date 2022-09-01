Menu

Fire

Vancouver City Hall evacuated over suspicious white powder

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 4:26 pm
Vancouver City Hall is seen in on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver City Hall is seen in on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver City Hall was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon, as crews responded to reports of a suspicious white powder.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the incident was called in just before 1 p.m.

Read more: Hazmat team called to Second Beach washroom after toxic mercury discovered

About 20 firefighters responded and cleared the building before testing the substance.

Trending Stories

The powder tested negative for hazardous material shortly before 2 p.m. and crews began clearing the scene.

No one was injured.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver hazmat team called to mercury spill at Second Beach' Vancouver hazmat team called to mercury spill at Second Beach
Vancouver hazmat team called to mercury spill at Second Beach – Sep 27, 2020
