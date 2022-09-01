Vancouver City Hall evacuated over suspicious white powder

Vancouver City Hall was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon, as crews responded to reports of a suspicious white powder.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the incident was called in just before 1 p.m.
Read more: Hazmat team called to Second Beach washroom after toxic mercury discovered
Read More
About 20 firefighters responded and cleared the building before testing the substance.
Trending Stories
The powder tested negative for hazardous material shortly before 2 p.m. and crews began clearing the scene.
No one was injured.
Vancouver hazmat team called to mercury spill at Second Beach
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments