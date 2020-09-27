Hazmat team called to Second Beach washroom after toxic mercury discovered

Vancouver firefighters were called to Second Beach Sunday morning after mercury was found in the public washrooms.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services deployed a hazmat team after park rangers discovered the toxic substance while opening the facilities.
“We have no idea where the mercury came from,” said Battalion Chief Mike Serada.
Crews had to use syringes to collect trace amounts of the material from the washroom floors.
It’s not the first time mercury has mysteriously appeared in the area.
In 2016, the hazmat team was deployed to English Bay after a long trail of mercury was found near the Bath House leading to a nearby park bench.
Exposure to even small amounts of mercury can cause serious health problems. The substance is particularly threatening to developing fetuses and young children.
Fire crews completed their work and reopened the park and washrooms by around 11 a.m.
