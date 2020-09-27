Hazmat team called to Second Beach washroom after toxic mercury discovered

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver firefighters were called to Second Beach Sunday morning after mercury was found in the public washrooms.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services deployed a hazmat team after park rangers discovered the toxic substance while opening the facilities.

Read more: Mystery surrounds mercury spill in English Bay

“We have no idea where the mercury came from,” said Battalion Chief Mike Serada.

Crews had to use syringes to collect trace amounts of the material from the washroom floors.

2:08 Major hazmat incident shuts down part of Langley Major hazmat incident shuts down part of Langley

It’s not the first time mercury has mysteriously appeared in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2016, the hazmat team was deployed to English Bay after a long trail of mercury was found near the Bath House leading to a nearby park bench.

Read more: Report calls for mercury dumped in Wabigoon River in 1960s to be safely removed

Exposure to even small amounts of mercury can cause serious health problems. The substance is particularly threatening to developing fetuses and young children.

Fire crews completed their work and reopened the park and washrooms by around 11 a.m.