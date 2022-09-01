Toronto man charged in connection with carjacking in Brampton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Sunday at around 7 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Ebenezer Road and The Gore Road area.

Officers said a man was parking his Range Rover inside a residential garage when a masked man carrying what appeared to be a firearm approached him.

Police said the man assaulted the driver and fled in the area in the stolen Range Rover.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, later that evening, officers located the stolen vehicle and arrested 23-year-old Tyrell Amos from Toronto.

He has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and possessing an imitation firearm.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.