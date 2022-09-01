Brampton axe, machete attack: Mother who saved son from attackers to get award

Send this page to someone via email

A mother who scared off three people who were attacking her son with an axe and a machete in Brampton is set to receive a bravery award Thursday.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will present the award to Jasmail Kaur Mann on behalf of the city.

It’s set to happen at 3 p.m. at Brampton City Hall.

The incident targeting her son Joti Singh Mann — a well-known podcast host and real estate agent — happened on Aug. 4 in the driveway of their home, located in the area of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street.

“Jasmail Kaur Mann bravely and courageously saved her son Joti Singh Mann from an attack that took place in their driveway in Brampton,” a release read ahead of the award ceremony.

Story continues below advertisement

Video of the attack garnered plenty of attention when it circulated in the media several days later.

It shows Joti walking to his white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and getting in, and then three suspects running towards the vehicle as one armed with an axe smashes the window.

Joti gets out of the vehicle, attempting to fend off the three attackers. One is armed with a machete, while one has an axe, the video shows.

Eventually, Joti gets pulled out of the vehicle by his foot and he pushes past the three suspects, only to get attacked by them again just behind the Jeep at the end of his driveway, slightly out of frame.

The suspects are then seen continuing to swing their weapons at the victim, who attempts to flee and falls to the ground.

The video then shows Jasmail running from her home toward the attackers and scaring them off. She is seen throwing a shoe at them as they run away.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Joti suffered life-altering injuries.

On Aug. 11, Peel Regional Police held a press conference regarding their investigation into the incident. They haven’t provided a public update since.

Police said at the time that Joti had a “safety plan” put in place after receiving a death threat just days before the “targeted” incident.

“We were aware that the victim a few days prior had received a death threat,” Supt. Sean Gormley said.

“That was under an active investigation and that forms now part of this investigation. And we’re trying to determine whether or not that is related to the incident that occurred.

“A safety plan was put in place with the victim at the time that the death threat was reported to us.”

Gormley was asked to expand upon what exactly the “safety plan” entailed and whether it took effect prior to the attack, but he did not elaborate.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t comment specifically what the safety plan was,” he said.

“Unfortunately, you know, these persons, as you can tell by the video, were very motivated to try and inflict some serious harm on this gentleman.”

Investigators said the incident is being considered attempted murder.

While officers believe the attack was targeted, Gormley said they were still working to identify a specific motive.

“There are numerous pieces of information that are coming to us that we’re looking into, but we have not identified the exact motive,” he said, adding that officers were not sure if the suspects and victim know each other.

Police noted that one of the suspects was wearing black clothing with black gloves and a black baseball hat.

The second suspect was wearing black clothing, black shoes with red laces and black gloves.

The third suspect had a black sweater on with the hood up, grey track pants and black gloves.

Police said all three were wearing surgical masks.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues