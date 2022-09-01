Kelowna transit workers to ditch company duds for first day of job action

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Regional Transit drivers will stop wearing the First Transit uniform or logo Friday for the first day of their job action aimed at improving their future contract.

Instead, according to a press release issued Thursday, the members of ATU Local 1722 will don union T-shirts to express solidarity with each other and the union bargaining committee.

Workers hope it will also raise awareness among the riding public.

“We’re sick of seeing clients stranded on the side of the road when they need to get to work and school. We’re sick of hearing about the elderly and people with disabilities stranded at home because First Transit can’t retain employees with these pitiful wages,” union president Al Peressini said.

Story continues below advertisement

Peressini also called on the public to get involved in the dispute.

“We care for our riders, and we hope that they will urgently communicate their concern for this broken transit system to City Hall and the province,” he said.

READ MORE: BCGEU removes picket lines at liquor distribution centres as ‘sign of good faith’

“Public officials brought this company into Kelowna, and they can hold it accountable.”

Neither First Transit nor BC Transit made anyone available for an interview.

BC Transit said it couldn’t discuss the issues as the labour dispute is between BC Transit’s contractor, First Transit, and their unionized employees.

First Transit said it continues to work in good faith with the Kelowna union and is extremely disappointed that the union has approved the use of a 72-strike notice.

-with files from Megan Turcato