Mount Jack wildfire burning out of control on southern Vancouver Island

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BC Wildfire Service says a new fire is burning out of control on southern Vancouver Island.

The service says in a social media post that crews are responding to the Mount Jack wildfire, which is burning about four kilometres west of Sooke River and south of Mount Jack.

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It says the fire was discovered late Sunday and has grown to a 1/2 square kilometre amid warm and dry conditions.

The service says smoke from the fire can be seen as far north as Shawnigan Lake and in Greater Victoria.

Crews are working to contain the flames, but the service says further growth of the fire can be expected.

The service says the wildfire does not currently pose a threat to public safety nor critical infrastructure.

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While the wildfire season is winding down, there are still more than 100 fires burning across the province and four of them are considered out of control.