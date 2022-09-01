Nine-day mark prompts large volunteer search for missing Whistler, B.C. woman

Send this page to someone via email

A group of volunteers took to Whistler trails Thursday morning to search for missing Whistler, B.C., resident 29-year-old Clorrica Riggs.

Clorrica Riggs was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 23.

View image in full screen A basecamp for search operations was set up in the Rainbow Trailhead parking lot in Whistler, Thursday morning. Facebook

Close family friend Elizabeth Foreman has continued search efforts for Riggs and created a Facebook group ‘Finding Clorrica Riggs’.

“I was completely devastated when I found out (she was missing). My heart and soul just shattered,” Foreman told Global News on Thursday.

“I just want to bring my friend home to her family.”

More than 20 volunteers of friends and concerned citizens conducted a search with the help from Whistler RCMP and park rangers, Foreman said.

Foreman also said a private helicopter was assisting in the morning search, above the volunteer hikers.

“We’re all still concerned that Clorrica may have become injured in the dense woods, which we have not been able to effectively search on foot,” Foreman said.

Riggs’ car was found at Rainbow Trailhead off Alta Lake Road by her friends after she went missing.

Foreman said Riggs told her friends she was going for a walk at the Rainbow Trailhead before she disappeared, leading the concerned friends to discover the car.

“The initial four days after she went missing, (Whistler RCMP and Whistler Search and Rescue) did look with dogs and thermal imaging, but then they did call (off the searches afterwards),” Foreman said.

After extensive searches in the area, no sign –other than the car– has been found, according to Foreman.

Police have previously said they are concerned about her well-being and “Clorrica’s mental wellness,” but that statement was given only one day after she was reported missing.

“Clorrica’s actions are not usual for her and we’re concerned about how she’s doing,” Cpl. Angela Kermer said Aug. 24.

“We’re appealing to the community to keep on lookout. We can use every set of eyes we can get at this time to help find Clorrica.”

Riggs has now been missing for nine days.

Foreman reiterated that the disappearance is out-of-character.

“She doesn’t disappear, she’s an experienced hiker. She told her friends where she was going. This isn’t like her to just disappear,” Foreman said.

“Anyone with possible information, please contact police.”

Clorrica Riggs is described as around five-feet tall, weighing 119 pounds, with slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

View image in full screen Friends and family of Clorrica Riggs are extremely concerned regarding her well being, as she has now been missing for nine days. Facebook/ Elizabeth Foreman

A Gofundme campaign, which has now topped $10,000, was created to help with costs associated with the search.

Global News has reached out to Whistler RCMP for an updated comment.

Anyone with possible information regarding Riggs’ disappearance is being asked to contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

