Canada

Police search for missing 12-year-old Toronto girl, command post set up

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 12:18 pm
Seun Akinbola, 12. View image in full screen
Seun Akinbola, 12. Provided / Toronto police

Toronto police say they are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Monday evening.

Police said she was last seen in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 6 p.m.

Seun Akinbola is described as having a slim build with short black hair.

Akinbola was last wearing a white sleeveless shirt, white shorts and pink and white running shoes.

She was last seen leaving her home but investigators at not sure where she went or who she is with, police said.

Police are concerned for her safety.

A command post has been set up at Bathurst Street and Invermay Avenue, police said.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 immediately.

