Police search for missing 12-year-old Toronto girl, command post set up

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Monday evening.

Police said she was last seen in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 6 p.m.

Seun Akinbola is described as having a slim build with short black hair.

Akinbola was last wearing a white sleeveless shirt, white shorts and pink and white running shoes.

She was last seen leaving her home but investigators at not sure where she went or who she is with, police said.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Story continues below advertisement

A command post has been set up at Bathurst Street and Invermay Avenue, police said.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 immediately.

MISSING: UPDATE

Seun Akinbola, 12

– She is still missing

– Additional photos attached

– Anyone w/info on her whereabouts contact police @TPS32Div 416-808-3200 or 416-808-2222

^lb pic.twitter.com/RXMHuIAF1t — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2022