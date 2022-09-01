Labour Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Labour Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open on Labour Day.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will be open Saturday.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

There will be four Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 875 Highland Rd. W. and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (Drive-Thru Only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (Drive-Thru Only).

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Labour Day

Open Labour Day in Cambridge:

• Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

• George Hancock and Ed Newland outdoor pool

• McDougall Cottage

Closed Labour Day in Cambridge:

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• All Idea Exchanges and arenas

• John Dolson Centre

• W.G. Johnson Centre

• Cambridge City Hall

• William E. Pautler Centre

• Allan Reuter Centre

• David Durward Centre

• Ted Wake Centre

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Labour Day

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Monday.

The following will remain open Monday:

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• City splash pads

• Kiwanis Park Pool will be open regular hours, from 10:30- 7 p.m. on Labour Day. The pool will then close for the season outside of being open for the annual dog swim on Sept. 11.

• Activa arena will be open for scheduled rentals

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

• Kitchener market

• All community centres, libraries and indoor swimming pools

• All arenas aside from Activa

• Lyle S Hallman walking track

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

• Homer Watson House

• TheMuseum

• Harry Class and Wilson outdoor pools will close for the season on Friday

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Labour Day

Open Monday:

• Moses Springer Outdoor Pool is open 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting)

Closed Monday:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre

• Clay and Glass Gallery

• Moses Springer Community Centre

• RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre (only open for OVA event)

• WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex (only open for OLA qualifier)