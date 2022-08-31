Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Doors Open Waterloo Region remains online this fall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 4:34 pm
Galt Arena Cambridge View image in full screen
The Galt Arena in Cambridge circa 1922. City of Cambridge

While much of the pre-pandemic world has moved back offline, Waterloo Region says Doors Open will remain online this fall.

Rather than having the doors open to the public at elusive and interesting sites in the area for a night, as had been the case up until the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the region will instead be posting a series of nine 10-minute videos onto its website.

Read more: Waterloo Region looks to develop master plan to tackle homelessness

The first two episodes will be released on Saturday, with one taking a look at two Nessie-like creatures that were spotted in area rivers 100 years apart.

Trending Stories

The second will tell the story of Marion Roes, whose family founded the Dreisinger Funeral Home in Elmira in 1904. She has literally written the book on the history of undertakers in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Applications now open for Waterloo Region’s new equitable funding stream

Other instalments will include a behind-the-scenes tour of the Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery vault and a look at the Blair Sheave Tower, Ontario’s last remaining wooden water-powered hydro generator tower and the history of Galt Arena Gardens, which turned 100 this year.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo regional council tagwaterloo region council tagDoors Open Ontario tagDoors Open 2022 tagDoors OPen Waterloo Region tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers