Doors Open Waterloo Region remains online this fall

While much of the pre-pandemic world has moved back offline, Waterloo Region says Doors Open will remain online this fall.

Rather than having the doors open to the public at elusive and interesting sites in the area for a night, as had been the case up until the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the region will instead be posting a series of nine 10-minute videos onto its website.

The first two episodes will be released on Saturday, with one taking a look at two Nessie-like creatures that were spotted in area rivers 100 years apart.

The second will tell the story of Marion Roes, whose family founded the Dreisinger Funeral Home in Elmira in 1904. She has literally written the book on the history of undertakers in the area.

Other instalments will include a behind-the-scenes tour of the Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery vault and a look at the Blair Sheave Tower, Ontario’s last remaining wooden water-powered hydro generator tower and the history of Galt Arena Gardens, which turned 100 this year.