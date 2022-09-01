Road closures announced as students return to University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University

Send this page to someone via email

Labour Day weekend not only marks the end of summer for many, it also marks the beginning of school and with that, the annual pilgrimage to Waterloo for post-secondary students.

With thousands of university students from Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Waterloo and Conestoga College set to move into Waterloo this weekend, the city has made some adjustments to how the streets will operate over the weekend.

Lester Street will close to southbound traffic between Seagram Drive and University Avenue West while there will also be no left turns onto University Avenue West from the road. In addition, there will also be no left turns onto University Avenue West from Lester Street.

There will also be no left turns onto University Avenue West from Sunview Street and no left turns from University Avenue West to the Laurier University (WLU) Entrance on Hazel Street.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, there will be no left turns onto Albert Street from Ezra Avenue while King Street, between Central Avenue and Bricker Street, remain closed for construction.

There are also a host of areas which will not allow for parking over the weekend including:

Bricker Avenue from King Street to Albert Street

Regina Street from University Avenue to Hickory Street

Marshall Street from Brighton Street to Regina Street

Lester Street from Seagram Drive to University Avenue

3:48 COVID-19: Ontario scraps 5-day isolation period, top doctor gives advice on respiratory illness season COVID-19: Ontario scraps 5-day isolation period, top doctor gives advice on respiratory illness season