Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Road closures announced as students return to University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 4:38 pm
Entrance to the University of Waterloo. View image in full screen
Entrance to the University of Waterloo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Labour Day weekend not only marks the end of summer for many, it also marks the beginning of school and with that, the annual pilgrimage to Waterloo for post-secondary students.

With thousands of university students from Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Waterloo and Conestoga College set to move into Waterloo this weekend, the city has made some adjustments to how the streets will operate over the weekend.

Read more: Labour Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Lester Street will close to southbound traffic between Seagram Drive and University Avenue West while there will also be no left turns onto University Avenue West from the road. In addition, there will also be no left turns onto University Avenue West from Lester Street.

Trending Stories

There will also be no left turns onto University Avenue West from Sunview Street and no left turns from University Avenue West to the  Laurier University (WLU) Entrance on Hazel Street.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, there will be no left turns onto Albert Street from Ezra Avenue while King Street, between Central Avenue and Bricker Street, remain closed for construction.

There are also a host of areas which will not allow for parking over the weekend including:

  • Bricker Avenue from King Street to Albert Street
  • Regina Street from University Avenue to Hickory Street
  • Marshall Street from Brighton Street to Regina Street
  • Lester Street from Seagram Drive to University Avenue
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario scraps 5-day isolation period, top doctor gives advice on respiratory illness season' COVID-19: Ontario scraps 5-day isolation period, top doctor gives advice on respiratory illness season
COVID-19: Ontario scraps 5-day isolation period, top doctor gives advice on respiratory illness season
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagUniversity of Waterloo tagWilfrid Laurier University tagConestoga College tagWaterloo move in weekend tagWaterloo road closures tagLaurier move in weekend tagWaterloo Labour day road closures tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers