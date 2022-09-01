Zimmer, Lawrence added to Blue Jays’ roster

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster.

Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in order to make room for George Springer off Toronto’s injured list.

Lawrence was recalled from triple-A Buffalo on Thursday afternoon.

The two additions are the first to be made to the Blue Jays’ expanded September roster.

Toronto has the day off before beginning a three city, 10-game road trip through Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Texas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.