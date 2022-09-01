SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Zimmer, Lawrence added to Blue Jays’ roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 1:45 pm

TORONTO – Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster.

Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '1992 Blue Jays World Series winner Mike Timlin joins GNM!' 1992 Blue Jays World Series winner Mike Timlin joins GNM!

It’s Zimmer’s second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies.

Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in order to make room for George Springer off Toronto’s injured list.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Lawrence was recalled from triple-A Buffalo on Thursday afternoon.

The two additions are the first to be made to the Blue Jays’ expanded September roster.

Toronto has the day off before beginning a three city, 10-game road trip through Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Texas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers