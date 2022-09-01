SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Police suggest ‘simple’ back-to-school messages when posting the milestone online

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 3:38 pm
RCMP detachments across Canada have been advising parents and guardians about keeping back-to-school posts online and through social media 'simple' to avoid potential cyber-related crimes. View image in full screen
RCMP detachments across Canada have been advising parents and guardians about keeping back-to-school posts online and through social media 'simple' to avoid potential cyber-related crimes. RCMP / Facebook

A number of police services across Canada have been reaching out to parents this week with messages about online safety for kids heading back to school.

The RCMP alerted parents and guardians about the dangers of revealing personal information through online and social media posts, particularly those with back-to-school photos or placards showing “fun facts” about students.

“The personal information often included in these photos can be used by individuals to identify, find, and build a false sense of trust or security with a child,” the RCMP said in a release.

“A stranger could approach a youth, list their personal details, and claim they know their parents or are a trustworthy adult, when it is in fact untrue.”

Read more: Officers warn about the dangers in your kid’s back-to-school photos

Story continues below advertisement

Safety tips from the federal police service suggested your child’s school, visible addresses in photos, and any other details about your child be avoided.

Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Cst. Krista-Lee Ernst told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that school does bring milestones that “should be celebrated and shared” but says it’s safest when they are kept “simple.”

Trending Stories

“These details could be used by a stranger to approach a child,” Ernst said.

“Be mindful of even cyber crimes, they could be yielding the information to hack various accounts that you may have.”

The view is shared by Hamilton’s public school board, which outlines similar recommendations through its “digital citizenship” guidelines advising against sharing personal information and that of others, by asking permission before taking photos/videos.

The RCMP and Hamilton police also concur on recommendations to continuously pay attention to security settings on apps and devices, which change with regularity.

“Whatever social media platforms you may have where you’re posting family photos or intimate photos of loved ones, these settings often change and with little to no notification by the platforms,” said Ernst.

“So do a self-assessment on your social media…. Keep an eye out for all of those settings and review your settings.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Online safety for back-to-school: who will see those first day back photos?' Online safety for back-to-school: who will see those first day back photos?

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFacebook tagHamilton Police tagBack to School tagHamilton news tagInstagram tagOnline Security tagOnline Safety tagSchool Safety tagCybercrime tagkrista-lee ernst tagBack to school photos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers