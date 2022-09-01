Manitoba spends $155,100 to support First Nations police service

Send this page to someone via email

The province is spending $155,100 to support the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS), Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Thursday.

The money is being provided through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund (CPFF) to help MFNPS buy equipment and undergo training that will enhance human resource capacity, investigative capabilities and service delivery including:

intoxilyzer/breathalyzer technician training

forensic analysis

use of drones in investigations

software and training for front-line staff

“Our government remains committed to improving law enforcement services around the province to enhance public confidence in law enforcement and the justice system, and to help keep Manitobans safe in their communities,” said Goertzen.

“This funding will help the MFNPS enhance its ability to conduct its important work in the communities they are proud to serve while contributing to the further modernization of our province’s criminal justice system.”

MFNPS will also use CPFF support to develop gang reduction strategies, assist in drug- and crime-related investigations and provide integrated approaches to interpersonal violence and abuse.

“$155,100 goes a long way to support the work of the MFNPS to ensure community safety and well-being,” said Doug Palson, police chief, MFNPS.

“Further, it represents a significant commitment on the part of Manitoba Justice towards the advancement of First Nations policing in our province as this funding will be dedicated to initiatives that otherwise would not be possible. At least, not this year.”

First Nations communities in Manitoba experience some of the highest violent crime rates in Canada, and several northern Manitoba First Nations are in remote and isolated locations without full-time police presence.

First Nations policing is an essential service and the Manitoba government calls on the federal government to expand the FNIPP to fund all Manitoba First Nations policing services.

Manitoba has continuously advocated for consistent, equitable and sustainable long-term funding for First Nations policing in Manitoba from the federal government, Goertzen noted.

Currently, Manitoba receives only eight per cent of the total annual First Nations and Inuit Policing Program (FNIPP) funding, despite having the largest per-capita Indigenous population including 19 per cent of the total on-reserve population.

Under the current funding formula, 45 of 63 First Nations in Manitoba do not receive any dedicated, in-community policing services under the FNIPP.

