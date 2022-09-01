Indecent act in Waterloo prompts police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after an indecent act was reported in Waterloo on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a resident spotted a man engaged in an indecent act near Blue Springs Drive and the Forwell Trail at around 11:30 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as being around 60 years of age, with grey hair and a scruffy beard.

He was last seen driving away from the scene in a black car.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 extension 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

