Indecent act in Waterloo prompts police investigation

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after an indecent act was reported in Waterloo on Wednesday morning.
According to police, a resident spotted a man engaged in an indecent act near Blue Springs Drive and the Forwell Trail at around 11:30 a.m.
Read more: Police investigate sexual assault reported in downtown Kitchener
Read More
Police describe the suspect as being around 60 years of age, with grey hair and a scruffy beard.
Trending Stories
He was last seen driving away from the scene in a black car.
Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 extension 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments