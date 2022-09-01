Menu

Crime

Indecent act in Waterloo prompts police investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 10:12 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after an indecent act was reported in Waterloo on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a resident spotted a man engaged in an indecent act near Blue Springs Drive and the Forwell Trail at around 11:30 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as being around 60 years of age, with grey hair and a scruffy beard.

He was last seen driving away from the scene in a black car.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 extension 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

