Last month was 2nd hottest August on record, 5th hottest month ever in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary region spent much of August under a heat warning — not only because of hot daytime highs but warm overnight lows as well.

The overall temperature throughout August was 19.2 C, which is the second hottest August ever recorded in Calgary, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The top spot was clinched in 1971 with a mean temperature of 19.6 C, which also takes the top spot for the hottest month of August ever recorded in the city.

When it comes to the entire calendar year, August 2022 sits fifth in the list of hottest months ever — tied with July 2014.

View image in full screen This past August makes the list of top 5 hottest months ever recorded in Calgary. SkyTracker

While the past month was warm, it was nothing compared to the sweltering temperatures experienced last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary battled a stretch of hot weather as a heat dome planted itself over Western Canada at the beginning of July 2021.

That resulted in some of the highest temperatures Calgary has ever had and made it the hottest summer on record.

This past summer season ranks as the fourth hottest summer in the city, with last year being at the top of the list.

Summer 2021 — 17.7 C Summer 1961 — 17.6 C Summer 1919 — 17.0 C Summer 2022 — 17.0 C

From the beginning of June to the end of this August, Calgary was under a heat warning for a total of 28 days.

Although the fall equinox isn’t until Sept. 22, meteorologists define summer as the three hottest months of the year: June, July and August.

View image in full screen The meteorological summer season starts June 1 and goes until Aug. 31 whereas the astronomical summer season begins with the summer solstice. SkyTracker

Calgary usually experiences five days with temperatures at or above 30 C and so far this year, the city hit that mark 12 times.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures in the 30s are expected to continue through the Labour Day long weekend before a cool down is expected by the end of next week.