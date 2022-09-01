SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Last month was 2nd hottest August on record, 5th hottest month ever in Calgary

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 1:54 pm
It was the second hottest August ever recorded in Calgary and fifth hottest month ever for our city. View image in full screen
It was the second hottest August ever recorded in Calgary and fifth hottest month ever for our city. Dani Lantela

The Calgary region spent much of August under a heat warning — not only because of hot daytime highs but warm overnight lows as well.

The overall temperature throughout August was 19.2 C, which is the second hottest August ever recorded in Calgary, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The top spot was clinched in 1971 with a mean temperature of 19.6 C, which also takes the top spot for the hottest month of August ever recorded in the city.

When it comes to the entire calendar year, August 2022 sits fifth in the list of hottest months ever — tied with July 2014.

This past August tops the list of hottest months on record in Calgary. July of last year also makes the top five list. View image in full screen
This past August makes the list of top 5 hottest months ever recorded in Calgary. SkyTracker

While the past month was warm, it was nothing compared to the sweltering temperatures experienced last summer.

Calgary battled a stretch of hot weather as a heat dome planted itself over Western Canada at the beginning of July 2021.

That resulted in some of the highest temperatures Calgary has ever had and made it the hottest summer on record.

Read more: 2021 heat wave over B.C., Alberta was among most extreme since 1960s: study

This past summer season ranks as the fourth hottest summer in the city, with last year being at the top of the list.

  1. Summer 2021 — 17.7 C
  2. Summer 1961 — 17.6 C
  3. Summer 1919 — 17.0 C
  4. Summer 2022 — 17.0 C

From the beginning of June to the end of this August, Calgary was under a heat warning for a total of 28 days.

Although the fall equinox isn’t until Sept. 22, meteorologists define summer as the three hottest months of the year: June, July and August.

The meteorological summer season starts June 1 and goes until Aug. 31 whereas the astronomical summer season begins with the summer solstice. View image in full screen
The meteorological summer season starts June 1 and goes until Aug. 31 whereas the astronomical summer season begins with the summer solstice. SkyTracker

Calgary usually experiences five days with temperatures at or above 30 C and so far this year, the city hit that mark 12 times.

Temperatures in the 30s are expected to continue through the Labour Day long weekend before a cool down is expected by the end of next week.

