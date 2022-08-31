Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Winnipeg Thursday

Winnipeg will get a visit from Canada’s Prime Minister Thursday.
Justin Trudeau will spend the day in the city. According to his itinerary, he will meet with students at Université de Saint-Boniface at 10:45 a.m.
He will then meet with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at 1:15 p.m.
And then he will head to a child care centre for 2:30 p.m. to talk about the government’s child care plan.
Trudeau was last in Winnipeg on April 22.
