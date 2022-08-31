Menu

Politics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Winnipeg Thursday

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 11:15 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Winnipeg will get a visit from Canada’s Prime Minister Thursday.

Justin Trudeau will spend the day in the city. According to his itinerary, he will meet with students at Université de Saint-Boniface at 10:45 a.m.

He will then meet with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at 1:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Trudeau’s mini cabinet shuffle swaps pair of ministers

And then he will head to a child care centre for 2:30 p.m. to talk about the government’s child care plan.

Trudeau was last in Winnipeg on April 22.

