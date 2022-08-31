RCMP release images in effort to get tips for Sherwood Park arson investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Strathcona County RCMP released images of two suspects and a suspect vehicle on Wednesday in an effort to prompt tips that could help with an investigation looking into two homes believed to have been deliberately set on fire last month in Sherwood Park, Alta.

At 3:49 a.m. on July 23, 2022, police officers and firefighters were called to a fire on Sedum Way in the residential subdivision of Summerwood.

“Two homes under construction were reported on fire, and with the assistance of Strathcona Fire Services, the fire was deemed suspicious,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“The RCMP investigation identified two persons of interest at 2:30 a.m., arriving in a silver or grey four-door sedan and walking towards the homes under construction.”

Police said Wednesday that the two persons of interest are now considered to be suspects in what investigators have determined was a case of arson.

“At 3:19 a.m., the same individuals are seen walking back to their vehicle and leaving the area,” the RCMP said. “At 3:37 a.m., minutes later, flames are seen coming from the homes.

“RCMP are seeking any information in identifying these individuals and vehicle of interest.”

In their news release, police described the vehicle of interest as a “suspect vehicle” which was last seen heading south on Sandstone Boulevard.

One of the suspects is a male in his late teens or early 20s. He has a slim build and was wearing a dark T-shirt and shorts. The other suspect is also described as a male in his late teens or early 20s. Police said he was wearing a green jacket or sweater.

The RCMP did not say how they obtained images of the suspects or suspect vehicle, however, images can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Anyone with information about the suspects, suspect vehicle or the fire is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7741 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

View image in full screen An image showing two suspects wanted in connection with the RCMP’s investigation of an arson in Sherwood Park, Alta., on July 23, 2022. Supplied by Strathcona County RCMP

View image in full screen An image showing a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with the RCMP’s investigation of an arson in Sherwood Park, Alta., on July 23, 2022. Supplied by Strathcona County RCMP