Crime

RCMP suspect arson in Sherwood Park house fire

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 5:47 pm
File: An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP vehicle. Global News Files

An investigation has led officials to believe a house fire in Sherwood Park early Saturday morning was set intentionally.

Strathcona County RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the residential subdivision of Summerwood around 4 a.m. to find one house completely burnt to the ground and another engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

Officials said they believe arson is at play as they found an unknown accelerant on the scene. An investigation into the fires is ongoing.

Both homes are new builds and neither were occupied at the time of the fires.

Anyone with any information is asked to call RCMP at 780-467-7741, or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

