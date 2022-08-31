‘Commute safely’: Peel police remind drivers of penalties as students set to return to school

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peel Region are urging drivers and parents to take care on the roads as the school year returns.

Peel Regional Police said drivers who fail to come to a complete stop when the red lights of a school bus are flashing could face fines between $400 and $2,000 and six demerit points on their license.

Second offences within five years could result in a further six demerit points and fines of $1,000 and 4,000, police said.

“We urge motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to commute safely, responsibly, free from distractions and be extra vigilant when travelling through residential areas, school zones and along bus routes,” police said in a statement.

Parents were also reminded to ensure their children were familiar with bus routes and safety plans.

Residents in Brampton and Mississauga should expect to see more officers around schools and in community safety zones as police step-up enforcement of the Highway Traffic Act ahead of the school year, Peel police said.

“Those breaking the road rules can expect a zero-tolerance approach and will be issued tickets accordingly,” the statement added.