Canada

4 seniors dead after Strep A outbreak at Montreal care homes

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec investigating allegations of mistreatment and neglect at Résidences Floralies' Quebec investigating allegations of mistreatment and neglect at Résidences Floralies
WATCH: Quebec investigating allegations of mistreatment and neglect at Résidences Floralies

Four people have died after a Streptococcus A outbreak at two private seniors residences in Montreal’s west end, where health authorities are also investigating unrelated allegations of negligence and mistreatment of elderly residents.

According to regional health officials from the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal, six cases of the infection have been confirmed including the four fatal cases.

11
Les Residences Floralies care home for seniors located in Montreal's LaSalle area is pictured on August 30, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Les Residences Floralies care home for seniors located in Montreal's LaSalle area is pictured on August 30, 2022. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

The infections have been detected at two care homes owned and operated by the same staff — Les Residences Floralies, located in Lachine and LaSalle.

READ MORE: Quebec investigating allegations of mistreatment, negligence at Montreal long-term care homes

Strep A bacteria is usually associated with mild illnesses such as strep throat and sinus infections, according to Canadian health authorities.

More rare cases of the infection can cause lung infection (pneumonia), kidney disease, inflammation of the joints, heart, skin and central nervous system (acute rheumatic fever), toxic shock syndrome and flesh eating disease (necrotizing fasciitis), all more invasive and life-threatening illnesses.

Group A Streptococcus is spread through fluids from the nose or throat (coughing or sneezing).

Earlier this week, the provincial government confirmed that it has opened up an investigation into both private care homes after the allegations of mistreatment and negligence surfaced, saying it has teams on site to ensure the elderly residents are well taken care of.

The government has also suspended admission to both care homes throughout the duration of the investigation.

 

