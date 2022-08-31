Teen charged after string of convenience store robberies

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old male has been charged after two armed robberies of convenience stores in northwest Calgary.

Police said they responded to reports of robberies at two separate Circle K locations on Silver Springs Boulevard N.W. on Aug. 14 between midnight and 1 a.m.

According to a Wednesday morning release, multiple offenders entered each store, approached the register, produced handguns and stole an undetermined amount of money and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Read more: Calgary police warn gun use outside organized crime is on the rise

Police said four teens were involved in both incidents, ranging from 16 to 18 years old. Officers said they found evidence that led to an execution of two search warrants at multiple residences last Thursday.

The 16-year-old male, who police said was arrested without incident, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of wearing a disguise to commit indictable offence and two counts of breach of conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary police looking for help identifying man connected to suspicious package

The Calgary Police Service said it is trying to identify the remaining suspects. All three teens were described as wearing black hoodies, black pants and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.