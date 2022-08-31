Menu

Crime

Police seek SUV in Vancouver hit-and-run that injured woman, killed dog

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 1:08 pm
Dog killed in Vancouver hit and run View image in full screen
Tobi the dog was killed in a hit-and-run in Vancouver on Aug. 20. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved a hit-and-run that struck a woman and killed a dog in East Vancouver on Aug. 20.

Police said the woman was walking with her dog on a leash along Garden Drive at East Pender Street just before 1 p.m.

As they were crossing the intersection, a grey SUV quickly approached from East Hastings, police said. The vehicle made a left turn onto East Pender Street running over the dog and hitting the woman in the crosswalk.

Read more: Alleged driver, family member arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Vancouver

Police said the driver then took off and was last seen driving towards Nanaimo Street.

Vancouver hit and run View image in full screen
Vancouver police have released images of the SUV believed to be involved in the hit-and-run and Tobi the dog who was struck and killed. Vancouver police

“Based on the information collected so far, there is no question the driver of the SUV knew he hit the dog and its owner,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a release. “Luckily the owner suffered only minor injuries, but the loss of one-and-a-half-year-old Tobi has been devastating for the family.”

Trending Stories
The vehicle is described as a dark grey SUV, likely a Jeep Patriot, and police have released a photo of the car driving along East Hastings Street just before the collision.

Vancouver hit-and-run vehicle
Vancouver police have released an image of an SUV involved in a suspected hit-and-run on Aug. 20. Vancouver police

Anyone with information about the driver and the SUV is asked to contact the VPD’s Hit and Run Section at 604-717-6846, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4477.

Click to play video: 'Vernon man appeals for witnesses after alleged hit and run' Vernon man appeals for witnesses after alleged hit and run
