Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker and Calgary receiver Malik Henry have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 12.

Peters recorded a career-high three interceptions, including his first career interception returned for a touchdown, as the Argonauts defeated visiting Hamilton 37-20 on Friday.

He accumulated 84 return yards after his picks, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter that put the Argonauts up 34-19. Peters added four tackles, including one for a one-yard loss.

View image in full screen Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jamal Peters (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown by intercepting a pass by Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9), during second half CFL football action in Toronto, on Friday, August 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Schaffer-Baker set a career best with 170 receiving yards on five catches and scored a touchdown as the Roughriders beat B.C. 23-16 on Friday.

Schaffer-Baker leads the Riders with 614 receiving yards and 44 receptions and is tied for first with four TD receptions.

View image in full screen B.C. Lions’ Ben Hladik, left, and Jordan Williams, back right, tackle Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Kian Schaffer-Baker during the first half of CFL football game action in Vancouver on Friday, August 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Henry set new career-highs with seven receptions and three touchdown catches and plied up 122 receiving yards in Calgary’s 31-29 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

He leads the Stampeders with 637 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.

View image in full screen Calgary Stampeders’ Malik Henry (82) celebrates his touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods