Hamilton Tiger-Cats stumble in second half again, lose big to Argos

Jamal Peters made three interceptions, returning one for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, as the Toronto Argonauts routed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 37-20 at BMO Field Friday night.

Peters also recorded picks in the first and third quarters as Toronto (5-5) scored 20 points off six Hamilton (3-8) turnovers, three of which came in the second half.

Ticats QB Dane Evans made his first start since suffering a shoulder injury against the Argos on Aug. 6 and completed just 19 of 30 pass attempts for 244 yards and three interceptions.

Hamilton had a 19-13 lead midway through the third quarter thanks to the dynamic play of backup quarterback Matthew Shiltz.

Shiltz was 13-for-15 for 144 yards and one touchdown before he suffered an apparent right-hand injury while being sacked by Toronto defensive lineman Shane Ray.

For Toronto, quarterback McLeod Bethel Thompson threw for 258 yards on 19 of 32 passing while former Ticats receiver Brandon Banks made three catches for a team-high 67 yards.

Hamilton receiver Papi White returned from the injured list and hauled in seven passes for 81 yards while teammate Tim White recorded a game-high eight receptions for 105 yards.

The Tiger-Cats will host the Argonauts for the fourth and final time this regular season in the annual Labour Day Classic at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5.

