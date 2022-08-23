Lions’ Gwacham, Alouettes’ Harris, Tiger-Cats’ White named CFL’s top performers for Week 11

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. linebacker Obum Gwacham, Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris and Hamilton receiver Tim White have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Gwacham posted single-game highs in tackles (five) and sacks (two) as the Lions overcame a foot injury to star quarterback Nathan Rourke and improved to 8-1 with a 28-10 win over Saskatchewan on Friday in Regina.

Gwacham has 16 tackles and four sacks in nine games with the Lions this season.

Harris set season-highs with 382 passing yards and three touchdown passes as the Alouettes edged Hamilton 29-28 to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

White had a career-high 145 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a losing cause for the Tiger-Cats.

