McMaster Marauders kick off university football season in Ottawa

The McMaster Marauders football team takes its first step toward the Yates Cup on Saturday.

McMaster takes on the Carleton Ravens at the newly named Taag Park in Ottawa.

The Marauders finished the 2021 regular season with a record of 3-3.

They missed the Ontario University Athletics playoffs on a tiebreaker, despite a 27-22 victory over the Guelph Gryphons in the final game of the regular season.

Quarterback Andreas Dueck returns for his fifth and final season at McMaster.

In 2021, Dueck had 111 completions on 146 attempts for a completion percentage of 76 per cent and he racked up 1,182 passing yards and three touchdowns. Dueck also rushed for 88 yards.

The receiving core includes Burlington, Ont., native Jackson Cooling, who had 15 catches and two touchdowns last season, as well as Chase Arseneau, who had nine catches and one major in 2021.

One big change for the Marauders is in the kicking game, where veteran Adam Preocanin has graduated.

Benjamin MacDonald, from Kamloops, B.C., takes over and gets his first taste of OUA action against the Ravens.

The new head coach at Carleton is former Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Corey Grant.

Grant was the offensive co-ordinator at McMaster for the 2021 season.

Carleton missed the playoffs in 2021 with a 2-4 record.

CHML broadcast time on Saturday is 1 p.m.

