QB Dane Evans returns as Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit Argonauts

As the Hamilton Tiger-Cats prepare to play the Toronto Argonauts Friday night for the third time in four weeks, quarterback Dane Evans will assume his place on the underachieving club’s starting lineup.

Evans did not play in Hamilton’s last two games while he nursed a shoulder injury. He watched as backup QB Matthew Shiltz guided Hamilton to a 34-27 win over Toronto in Week 10 but lost last week to the Montreal Alouettes on a last-second field goal.

Friday’s pre-game show on 900 CHML radio begins at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. A half-hour after the final whistle, catch The 5th Quarter post-game show on CHML, 900chml.com and CHML’s Facebook page.

Hamilton is a disappointing 3-7 this CFL season and will be looking to beat their arch-rival for the second game in a row and third time in four outings.

The Ticats would also like to break their goose egg on the road when they face the Argos (4-5) at BMO Field. Hamilton is 0-5 away from home in 2022.

Evans will be rejoined in the starting lineup by receiver Papi White, right guard Kyle Saxelid and cornerback Jumal Rolle, who are all coming off the injured list this week.

Unfortunately, Hamilton kick returner Lawrence Woods III and fullback Jake Burt have been added to the six-game injured list while defensive back Alden Darby Jr. has landed on the one-game injured list.

Defensive tackle Dylan Wynn was listed as questionable for the game due to a knee injury but the 29-year-old is listed as a starter on the Ticats’ depth chart.

The Ticats and Argos will meet for a fourth and final time in the regular season on Labour Day at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

3 quick stats

The Canadian Football League says scoring this season is up 17 per cent compared to last year. The average number of points scored by both teams per game in 2022 is 50. That compares to 43 points per games last year.

In Hamilton’s three victories this season the Ticats have outscored their opponents 24-20 in the fourth quarter (+4). In Hamilton’s seven losses they have been outscored by 64 points (89-25). Toronto has outscored their opponents by 23 points (46-23) in the fourth quarter of their four wins in 2002. The Argos have been outscored in the fourth quarter, 50-15 (-35), in their five losses this year.

Ticats receiver Tim White made a career-high 11 receptions last week for 145 yards and two touchdowns. White is fourth in the league with 52 catches and is seventh with 654 receiving yards. White is second in the CFL with 259 YAC (yards after catch) yards.

