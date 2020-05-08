Saskatchewan Roughriders draft pick Kian Schaffer-Baker hoping to catch on in the pros

Send this page to someone via email

Kian Schaffer-Baker had to be patient while he was watching the CFL Draft, but when the 30th overall pick came around and the Saskatchewan Roughriders selected the receiver, it was a dream come true.

“I couldn’t have been more humbled to hear my name called by Saskatchewan,” said the University of Guelph product. “It was just such a relief to hear my name called, just reaping the rewards of the success and things you’ve been working towards.”

Last season with the Guelph Gryphons, Schaffer-Baker finished second on the team with 22 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

The 22-year-old also impressed at the East-West Bowl, a game featuring top CFL prospects, where he led all receivers with five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. And at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he fits the mould for the next level, which is a big reason why the Roughriders selected him.

“We had him ranked higher than where we got him at,” said Jeremy O’Day, Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager. “He can play both slot and outside receiver. He’s ultra-athletic.”

But Schaffer-Baker knows athleticism alone won’t earn him a spot on the team, nor does it matter what round he was drafted in.

“No matter where you get picked, everyone at the end of the day still has to go in and prove themselves,” he said. “They put their trust in me and what that means to me is I’m just going to go out and give everything I’ve got and put my heart into it.

“I believe if you put your heart into something, that’s what separates people from being good and from being great.”

And Schaffer-Baker will get a chance to showcase that talent with the Riders, along with a teammate from Guelph, A.J. Allen, who was also selected by the Green and White in the fourth round.

“We’ve always had such a close bond, good friendship, so having him there with me will definitely make the transition a lot easier,” said Schaffer-Baker.

When he does get the call to come to Saskatchewan, Schaffer-Baker says he’s ready to showcase his work ethic, which is something he learned from his mom, who raised three kids.

“She never complained or never quit so that kind of instilled a hard-working mentality in me,” he said. “She’s someone I want to definitely work hard towards and be able to buy her a house one day, buy her a car one day so she doesn’t have to.”

