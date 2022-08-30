Menu

Politics

Elizabeth May among 6 candidates to run for Green Party leadership, sources say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 9:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Elizabeth May praises Russians opposing war on Ukraine in emotional speech' Elizabeth May praises Russians opposing war on Ukraine in emotional speech
WATCH: Elizabeth May praises Russians opposing war on Ukraine in emotional speech – Mar 15, 2022

Elizabeth May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party, sources say.

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday in Sidney, B.C., with her running mate, Jonathan Pedneault.

They are two of six candidates cleared by the party to run, according to two Green Party sources with direct knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Read more: Elizabeth May is running for Green Party leadership — again, sources say

Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who ran as an Independent against former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in Durham, Ont., in last year’s election, and Simon Gnocchini-Messier, a federal public servant who ran for the Greens in Hull-Aylmer, Que., will also run.

Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott are also expected to join the race on another joint ticket.

The winner, to be announced in November, will take over from interim leader Amita Kuttner, who stepped in after the resignation of Annamie Paul last year.

Click to play video: '‘It has been the worst period in my life’: Annamie Paul quits as Green Party leader' ‘It has been the worst period in my life’: Annamie Paul quits as Green Party leader
‘It has been the worst period in my life’: Annamie Paul quits as Green Party leader – Sep 27, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
