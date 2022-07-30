Menu

Canada

Elizabeth May is running for Green Party leadership — again, sources say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Interim Green leader talks about how they’ll address party infighting' Interim Green leader talks about how they’ll address party infighting
WATCH: Interim Green leader talks about how they'll address party infighting – Dec 1, 2021

Elizabeth May, who is preparing a bid for the leadership of the Green Party, first asked the only other Green MP if he would consider taking the helm before she decided to apply for her old job.

Three sources within the party confirmed May has been working to collect the 100 signatures needed to enter the contest, but say she first asked Ontario Green MP Mike Morrice whether he would be prepared to throw his hat into the ring to replace interim leader Amita Kuttner.

Read more: Green Party begins leadership race, to announce new leader in November

The sources, who spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, say May has shared that she believes the Green Party would benefit from having a leader with a seat in the House of Commons.

They also say May has also told fellow Greens that she would run for the job she gave up nearly three years ago if she could share the role with a co-leader, who could manage much of the day-to-day administration that is part of the job.

May, who was Green party leader from 2006 until after the 2019 federal election, has not yet responded to requests for comment about whether she wants to run.

The contest rules say potential candidates must submit their applications by next Friday, the list of approved candidates will be published Aug. 31 and the winner will be announced Nov. 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022

© 2022 The Canadian Press
