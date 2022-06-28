Menu

Politics

Green Party begins leadership race, to announce new leader in November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Green party’s former interim leader insists greens still have role to play in Canadian politics' Green party’s former interim leader insists greens still have role to play in Canadian politics
In last month’s federal election the greens had their worst showing in two decades. The party’s interim leader says internal struggles are partly to blame, but insists the greens still have a role to play. Sarah Ritchie has more. – Oct 8, 2021

The beleaguered federal Green Party launched a leadership contest on Tuesday with the hopes of announcing a new leader on Nov. 19.

The Greens will take applications for the job until Aug. 5 and announce a list of candidates at the end of August, with a view to beginning the first round of voting in October.

Read more: The fall of Green Party leader Annamie Paul: What happened behind the scenes

People who want to vote on the party’s next leader will have until Sept. 7 to become registered members of the Green Party, which is currently represented by two MPs on Parliament Hill.

The approved rules for the race acknowledge a “critical need to remain within the boundaries of our current financial and staff restraints.”

The party was rocked by financial issues and internal conflict ahead of a disappointing election result in 2021, and outgoing leader Annamie Paul, a Black woman, accused some in the party of racism and sexism.

Paul’s runner-up in the 2020 contest, Dimitri Lascaris, has written that he will not run again — and Amita Kuttner, the current interim leader, has said they do not want the job.

Click to play video: '‘It has been the worst period in my life’: Annamie Paul quits as Green Party leader' ‘It has been the worst period in my life’: Annamie Paul quits as Green Party leader
‘It has been the worst period in my life’: Annamie Paul quits as Green Party leader – Sep 27, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
