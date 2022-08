Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following reports of an electrocution near a hot tub in Canmore, Alta.

At 9:50 p.m. on Monday, emergency responders received reports an outdoor hot tub user was electrocuted.

A 25-year-old resident of Saskatchewan was transported by EMS to Canmore Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.