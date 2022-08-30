Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford to discuss health care, housing and immigration with Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 3:27 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the Association of Municipalities Ontario conference on August 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the Association of Municipalities Ontario conference on August 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s going to discuss health care, affordable housing and immigration with the prime minister when the two meet later today.

Ford also says he wants the ongoing passport backlog fixed and will bring it up with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their meeting at the Ontario legislature.

Read more: Ontario hospital patients could face fees for refusing to go to long-term care

Ford has been saying the federal government needs to provide more money to Ontario for health care.

Trending Stories

Hospitals across the province are in crisis as emergency departments have closed for hours or even days this summer due to a nursing shortage.

Read more: Federal government announces 4 new passport service sites as backlog continues

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is on the verge of passing legislation that would force patients in hospital awaiting long-term care to nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis.

The province has also said it will revamp the health-care system with more publicly covered surgeries performed at private clinics and make it easy for internationally trained nurses to begin working here.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagDoug Ford tagAffordable Housing tagHealthcare tagOntario Healthcare tagPassports tagontario emergency rooms tagHealthcare Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers