Doug Ford to discuss health care, housing and immigration with Trudeau

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s going to discuss health care, affordable housing and immigration with the prime minister when the two meet later today.

Ford also says he wants the ongoing passport backlog fixed and will bring it up with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their meeting at the Ontario legislature.

Ford has been saying the federal government needs to provide more money to Ontario for health care.

Hospitals across the province are in crisis as emergency departments have closed for hours or even days this summer due to a nursing shortage.

Ontario is on the verge of passing legislation that would force patients in hospital awaiting long-term care to nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis.

The province has also said it will revamp the health-care system with more publicly covered surgeries performed at private clinics and make it easy for internationally trained nurses to begin working here.