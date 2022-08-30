Menu

Politics

B.C.’s posts $1.3B budget surplus for 2021-2022, in contrast with big deficit forecast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 3:28 pm
Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed during a press conference ahead of the delivery of the province's budget at the legislature in Victoria on Mon. Feb. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed during a press conference ahead of the delivery of the province's budget at the legislature in Victoria on Mon. Feb. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

British Columbia’s economic recovery last year was stronger than forecast with the province’s audited budget numbers showing a surplus of $1.3 billion, in contrast with an earlier projection of a deficit nearing $10 billion.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says the province’s economy in 2021-22 outperformed both public and private sector predictions.

She says the April 2021 budget, delivered during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, originally forecast a deficit of $9.7 billion, but revenues improved throughout the year.

Read more: BCGEU removes picket lines at liquor distribution centres as ‘sign of good faith’

Robinson says the improvement can be attributed to reopening the economy and the resultant increase in tax revenue, one-time federal contributions for COVID-19 and disaster events, higher natural resource revenues, and higher Crown corporation earning, especially at the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

She says the government hopes to further propel the economy with a series of inflation-fighting measures next month.

The province introduced a $60-million education support fund this week to help schools expand meal programs and assist families with school supplies and field-trip costs.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s new school affordability fund' B.C.’s new school affordability fund
B.C.’s new school affordability fund
© 2022 The Canadian Press
