Mayor Sohi proclaims Aug. 31 as Gord Steinke Day in Edmonton

A fitting tribute, one could say, for Gord Steinke’s last day as a broadcaster for Global News Edmonton. Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has proclaimed Aug. 31, 2022 as Gord Steinke Day.

The special day commemorates the 30 years Steinke has served the city of Edmonton, along with the province of Alberta and beyond, during his tenure as a news anchor.

View image in full screen Global Edmonton’s Gord Steinke watches Global News Morning Edmonton as Mayor Amarjeet Sohi proclaims Aug. 31, 2022 ‘Gord Steinke Day’ in Edmonton. Global News

“Whereas, for three decades, Gord Steinke has been informing Edmontonians on breaking news stories in and around our region; and whereas, throughout the evolution of broadcast media, Gord Steinke has remained consistent and reliable, and adapted to many challenges,” Sohi said in his proclamation.

“And whereas, Gord Steinke is not only an award winning journalist, bestselling author, and talented musician, but he has also devoted much of his time to supporting local and national charities that better our communities; and whereas, the City of Edmonton commends Gord Steinke for being a contributor to city-building as a familiar and trustworthy news source that keeps Edmontonians highly informed, and wishes him success in this next stage of his life.

After the mayor read the proclamation Sohi said: “Gord has just been a phenomenal individual,” even joking about how at Klondike Days, Steinke let him hop on his motorcycle for a picture.

“I’ve been interviewed by him a number of times and he was always fair – tough as well at the same time asking tough questions.”

Stay tuned to Global News Edmonton throughout the day to celebrate the final broadcast of Gord Steinke.

7:11 Gord Steinke reacts to proclamation of day in his name: ‘It’s a little bit overwhemling’ Gord Steinke reacts to proclamation of day in his name: ‘It’s a little bit overwhemling’

Steinke joined the Global News Edmonton Morning Show later on and fittingly, standing in front of his bike joking, “how about that! Getting a proclamation like that from the mayor — Mayor Sohi can sit on my motorcycle anytime he wants! That was awesome!”

When asked how he felt when hearing the news about Gord Steinke Day, he called it overwhelming as the whole day will be filled with so much emotion.

“I consider myself a pretty good reporter, that I can sus out stuff that’s going on but it’s been surprise after surprise and this one hearing the mayor with a proclamation of a day in my name on Aug. 31 — that’s wild!

"I never expected that in a million years, I don't know how you guys kept it a secret!"

Steinke announced his retirement earlier this year, in April. Global Edmonton’s station manager and news director Jim Haskins said at the time: “Gord has been a leader in the newsroom and in the community for over three decades.

“He has seen it all and reported on it. We will greatly miss having Gord’s steady hand guiding us in the newsroom, but we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Steinke is no stranger to accolades, though this is the first “day” that he’s been honoured with.

From being an award-winning journalist to a bestselling author and a singer-songwriter, Steinke also received an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He was appointed an honourary lieutenant colonel of the 15 Edmonton Field Ambulance and has received the distinguished Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from the governor general of Canada, which recognizes exceptional volunteer work in the community.

—with files from Caley Gibson, Global News Edmonton.