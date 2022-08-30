Menu

Traffic

TTC to increase service as more customers expected ahead of back-to-school

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 1:06 pm
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car at Kipling Station on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it will be increasing service as it prepares for more customers next week.

In a press release Tuesday, the TTC said it is “increasing service and taking steps to improve security and cleanliness as it prepares to welcome back more customers next week.”

TTC CEO Rick Leary, said the company expects ridership to increase “as it typically does in September,” as students return to school and others return to in-office work after Labour Day.

Read more: TTC to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Sept. 20

“This year is different from past years for obvious reasons,” Leary said in a statement. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic it is especially important to me that that TTC be fully prepared to welcome everyone back to a safe and clean system with service that meets the needs of our customers.”

The TTC said ridership throughout the summer has been in the 55 per cent to 60 per cent range, but added that “current models” predict a further 10 per cent to 15 per cent jump in the “coming weeks and months.”

The company said it is focusing on four key areas to “ensure customers have the best experience on their return.”

The company said it will be increasing service across all modes and on many routes.

It is also recruiting, hiring and training more frontline employees, and “enhancing cleanliness throughout the entire system,” including hiring 100 students to conduct a “stations cleaning blitz” over the summer.

Calls grow for safety improvements on the TTC after violent incidents – Apr 21, 2022

TTC said it also “renewing” its focus on “safety and customer service excellence.”

“This includes increasing the number of Special Constables and working with the city’s Streets to Home program to put resources where they are needed,” the release read.

According to the TTC, there are a number of key service changes which will go into effect on Sunday:

  • Restoration of three-minute train service on Lines 1 and 2.
  • Increased service on  two streetcar routes and 29 bus routes.
  • Restoration of seasonal post-secondary services across the network.
  • Unscheduled vehicles available to help fill gaps which arise due to unplanned delays or disruptions.
