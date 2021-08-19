TTC to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Sept. 13

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is mandating its employees get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 13.

The TTC made the announcement Thursday, shortly after the City of Toronto made the same move.

“As of Sept. 13, COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for all TTC employees, contractors and students,” TTC CEO Richard Leary said in a statement.

“This is in response to the increase in evidence around the transmissibility of the Delta variant and based on the recent actions taken by the City of Toronto.”

The TTC said workers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a medical reason for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto is giving municipal employees until Oct. 30 to get two vaccine doses. Regular testing for City of Toronto employees is currently not part of its vaccine policy as officials said the “focus” is on mandatory vaccination.

As of Thursday, 81.7 per cent of the eligible population in Toronto aged 12 and older have received one dose, with 74.3 per cent of the same population have had both shots.

The TTC said further operational details of the policy are being finalized and will be available by the end of August.

The #TTC will join the City of Toronto's vaccine mandate for employees.

