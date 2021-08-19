SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

TTC to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Sept. 13

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 11:30 am
A TTC worker wears a mask in a bus while on shift in Toronto on Thursday, April 23, 2020. View image in full screen
A TTC worker wears a mask in a bus while on shift in Toronto on Thursday, April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is mandating its employees get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 13.

The TTC made the announcement Thursday, shortly after the City of Toronto made the same move.

“As of Sept. 13, COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for all TTC employees, contractors and students,” TTC CEO Richard Leary said in a statement.

“This is in response to the increase in evidence around the transmissibility of the Delta variant and based on the recent actions taken by the City of Toronto.”

Read more: City of Toronto will require all employees to have both COVID-19 vaccine shots by Oct. 30

The TTC said workers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or a medical reason for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto is giving municipal employees until Oct. 30 to get two vaccine doses. Regular testing for City of Toronto employees is currently not part of its vaccine policy as officials said the “focus” is on mandatory vaccination.

Trending Stories

As of Thursday, 81.7 per cent of the eligible population in Toronto aged 12 and older have received one dose, with 74.3 per cent of the same population have had both shots.

The TTC said further operational details of the policy are being finalized and will be available by the end of August.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'City of Toronto to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees' City of Toronto to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees
City of Toronto to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees

