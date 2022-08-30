Menu

Politics

Quebec election: Legault heads into territory strongly contested by Conservatives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 7:31 am
Click to play video: 'The writ has dropped, and with it, Quebec’s election campaign is officially underway' The writ has dropped, and with it, Quebec’s election campaign is officially underway
On Sunday morning, outgoing Premier François Legault left a meeting with Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon, during which the representative of the Crown dissolved the legislature and declared the general election, pinning five major parties against each other vying for Quebecers' votes on Oct. 3. Global's Tim Sargeant has more from Day 1 of the campaign.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is holding a news conference this morning in a riding strongly contested by the upstart Conservative Party of Quebec.

Beauce-Sud, south of Quebec City and bordering the United States, is in a part of the province known for its conservative politics and entrepreneurial spirit.

The CAQ won the riding in 2018 but polls suggest it has become a toss up between Legault’s party and the Conservatives, who were not a factor in the last election but who are seriously contesting a number of ridings in the region.

Read more: Quebec election: Parti Québécois pledges new Bill 101 to fight ‘steep decline’ of French

Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime, meanwhile, is holding a news conference later today in Trois-Rivieres, Que., on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River between Montreal and Quebec City, where he’s making an announcement about families and the economy.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is holding a news conference this morning in Quebec City, and Quebec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is speaking to reporters in Montreal around noon about the cost of living.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Montreal for a news conference and then in Lavaltrie, Que., about 60 kilometres northeast, to present his party’s plan for the environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
