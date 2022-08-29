Police appeal for witnesses after fight in Brampton, Ont., parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brampton are appealing for help from the public investigating a video in which “numerous” people were allegedly assaulted with a weapon.

Peel Regional Police said a fight took place in Brampton “between a large group of people” at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened in a parking lot in the Mclaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West area of Brampton, according to police. The fight was shown in a video circulating on social media.

Police said several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.