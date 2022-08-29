Canada announces $5M in funding to support Pakistan amid flood disaster

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government will provide $5 million in funding in an effort to help “scale up” the humanitarian response to flooding in Pakistan, Global Affairs Canada announced Monday.

Canada will provide emergency assistance including food and cash assistance for “the most severely affected people,” Global Affairs Canada wrote, adding that the funding “will support the work of trusted and experienced partners on the ground.”

Pakistan has experienced 375.4 mm of rainfall over the past three months, which is nearly three times higher than the country’s average amount, according to the statement.

The federal government issued a travel warning for citizens visiting Pakistan on Saturday, suggesting travellers exercise a high degree of caution.

On Sunday, Pakistan officials say the death toll since mid-June has topped 1,000 people due to the floods, which the country’s top climate official described as a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade,” the Associate Press reported.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said in Monday’s statement that the world needs to support people who are being impacted by “the terrible flooding in Pakistan.”

“Canada will be there to support the people of Pakistan in the days and weeks ahead as they respond to these devastating floods,” said Sajjan.

“This is part of our initial response to support the emergency humanitarian needs, and we will continue to look at ways we can support those affected during these difficult times.”

Global Affairs Canada stated that the $5 million is an add-on to Canada’s existing support provided through the Emergency Disaster Assistance Fund and its contributions to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

“Canada will continue to work with its partners on the ground to provide food, clean water and essential services,” the statement reads.

“Canada stands with the people of Pakistan as they respond to impacts of the flooding; we continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure it is able to support the emergency response.”

— with files from the Associated Press and Global’s Marc-André Cossette