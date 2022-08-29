Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Meewasin byelection set for Sept. 26

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 12:39 pm
The Saskatoon Meewasin byelection will be held on Sept. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Meewasin byelection will be held on Sept. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

A byelection to replace former Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili will officially be held on Sept. 26.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the date of the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection Monday in a press release.

Read more: Sask. NDP requests child and youth advocate investigate government response to private school

“It’s important that Meewasin residents are represented in the Assembly in the new fall session of the Legislature that starts in October,” Moe said. “Our government will be running on our record of a strong economy, key investments in Saskatoon and our recent announcement of balancing the budget, paying down debt and providing affordability relief for everyone in Saskatchewan.”

The seat has been vacant since the end of June, when Meili resigned.

Trending Stories

Kim Groff will be running for the Saskatchewan Party, after unsuccessfully running for the party in Saskatoon Centre in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The Sask. NDP has chosen Nathaniel Teed, a former president of a riding association for the federal NDP.

Read more: Buffalo Party names Mark Friesen as Saskatoon Meewasin byelection candidate

Jeff Walters, The Saskatchewan Liberal party leader has also thrown his name into the hat, and will be running in the byelection. Walters became the party leader in 2021. The Buffalo Party’s Mark Friesen, who has twice unsuccessfully run for the People’s Party of Canada in Saskatoon will also be in the running.

Click to play video: 'Sask. Gov’t Cancels Grace Christian School Registration' Sask. Gov’t Cancels Grace Christian School Registration
Sask. Gov’t Cancels Grace Christian School Registration
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagScott Moe tagRegina tagSaskatoon tagSask NDP tagSask Party tagRyan Meili tagSaskatoon-Meewasin Byelection tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers