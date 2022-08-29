Menu

Canada

Lower child care costs coming for Waterloo Catholic kindergarteners in January: WCDSB

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 1:32 pm
A empty teachers desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. View image in full screen
A empty teachers desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

While parents of children in kindergarten at public schools will get some relief for child care costs next week, the same cannot be said for Catholic school parents. At least, not immediately.

Last week, the Waterloo Region District School Board announced that kids aged six and under will receive a 25 per cent discount on child care in the fall as part of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) Agreement.

Read more: $10-a-day before- and after-care coming for kindergarteners in Waterloo public schools

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board told Global News that they are still working out the details to get schools aligned with the plan.

“We’re continuing to work with the Region of Waterloo and the province to license its 36 sites,” the spokesperson said in an email.

In order to qualify for the plan under its rules, they need to get the before- and after-care plans licenced.

Parents with children in before and after care are currently paying around $29 per day while those at the Catholic board are paying about $28.50.

Read more: Ontario’s $10 a day child care opt-in deadline extended to get more operators to apply

A spokesperson for the WRDSB said last week that the rates would drop 25 per cent in the fall and 50 per cent in January for those with kids in junior or senior kindergarten who were born in 2017 and 2018.

The WCDSB is still working out how they would apply the discounts, as it will work towards the federal government’s plan of having $10-a-day child care by 2025.

Ontario extends $10/day childcare deadline for operators – Aug 18, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
