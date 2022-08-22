Menu

Canada

$10-a-day before- and after-care coming for kindergarteners in Waterloo public schools

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 4:10 pm
An empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 23, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador's plan for the upcoming school year aims to maximize in-class attendance with the option for schools to return to remote learning if COVID-19 risk increases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
On Monday, the Waterloo Region District School Board announced that all of its before- and after-care programs will run as licenced child care programs under the Child Care and Early Years Act.

This should come as welcome news to parents with children under the age of six as the child care will now qualify for the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) Agreement.

This mean the rates will drop this year and are expected to fall to an average of $10 per day by September 2025.

While the board says the funding will fall to $10 a day in 2025, it did not specify what the reduced rates would be for the coming school year. Global News has contacted the board to find out what the cost for this school year might look like.

At the moment, parents are paying around $12.50 in most schools for before-care and around $15 in most schools for after-care.

The board says that children who don’t turn six until the end of the school year will qualify for the cheaper child care although those over that age do not qualify for the discount.

Global News has also reached out to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board to see if they are working on a similar move.

