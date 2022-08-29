Arrest made in Higgins Avenue murder, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with an Aug. 17 stabbing, police said.

The victim, Brian Edward Anderson, 40, was stabbed outside a Higgins Avenue hotel early that morning, and died in hospital after being rushed there in critical condition.

Homicide investigators arrested Elijah Moneyas on Blake Street Wednesday and charged him with the killing.

'Serious assault' on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators – Aug 17, 2022

