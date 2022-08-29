Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Higgins Avenue murder, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 10:28 am
Higgins Street closed off between between Austin and Main Street as Winnipeg police investigate a serious assault. Aug, 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Higgins Street closed off between between Austin and Main Street as Winnipeg police investigate a serious assault. Aug, 17, 2022. Corey Callaghan / Global

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with an Aug. 17 stabbing, police said.

The victim, Brian Edward Anderson, 40, was stabbed outside a Higgins Avenue hotel early that morning, and died in hospital after being rushed there in critical condition.

Read more: Winnipeg police say stabbing on Higgins is now a homicide investigation

Homicide investigators arrested Elijah Moneyas on Blake Street Wednesday and charged him with the killing.

Click to play video: '‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators' ‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators
‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators – Aug 17, 2022

 

