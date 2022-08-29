Menu

Crime

Sarnia, Ont. resident assaulted by knife-wielding man in ‘random act’: police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 9:15 am
Sarnia Police cruiser View image in full screen
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service

A 27-year-old man is facing assault and weapons charges after Sarnia, Ont., police arrested an individual who threatened residents with a knife last week.

On Thursday at 9:20 p.m., police said the man forced himself into an apartment in the 100 block of Queen Street.

Police said the man confronted the residents with a knife, threatened to harm them, and assaulted one of the occupants.

The man fled after someone called 911.

Officers said they found the individual immediately. A physical confrontation ensued and a stun gun was used on the man, police said.

An officer was treated at the scene following minor injuries and returned to duty, according to police.

The victim and the individual arrested were not known to each other, and police called the incident a “random act.”

Dakota Berlin George, 27, of Sarnia, has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

The man remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

